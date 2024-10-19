Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 594 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 66,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 95,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.46 and a 200 day moving average of $238.58. The company has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

