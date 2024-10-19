Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,813,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after buying an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWD opened at $192.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $193.68. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.