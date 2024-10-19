Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 25,670 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

ETN opened at $348.17 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $314.01 and its 200 day moving average is $316.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.