Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Cut by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,908,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,918,000 after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $87,551,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,382. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

