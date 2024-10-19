Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $120.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $135.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.20. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

