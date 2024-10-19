Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$9.23.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$840.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$761.73 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.734413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

