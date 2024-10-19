enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,717.50 in Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,717.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,002,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,359,717.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 110,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter worth about $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

