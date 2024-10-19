Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Holdings Lifted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

EQNR opened at $24.14 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

