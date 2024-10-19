Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC cut its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,288 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for approximately 0.1% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.10. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.20). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 63.09% and a negative net margin of 486.98%. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

