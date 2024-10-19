ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

PG stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $170.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

