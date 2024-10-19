Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,270 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,688 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

