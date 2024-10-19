Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. 2,356,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,272. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

