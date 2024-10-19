Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 249,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,703. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

