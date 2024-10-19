Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $187.77. The stock had a trading volume of 176,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,043. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

