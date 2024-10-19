Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.