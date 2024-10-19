Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,780. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
