Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $19.82 on Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and $80.24 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.82 or 0.00029036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,275.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.31 or 0.00533589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.19 or 0.00110126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008936 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00234967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00027598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00073767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,204,799 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

