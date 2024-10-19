Ethereum Price Tops $2,647.07 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,647.07 or 0.03880024 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $318.68 billion and approximately $8.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00041072 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007033 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010755 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011805 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006487 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,388,141 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
