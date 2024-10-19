Ethereum Price Tops $2,647.07 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,647.07 or 0.03880024 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $318.68 billion and approximately $8.76 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00041072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,388,141 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

