Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,244 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,578,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 993,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shell by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $42,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.04. 2,336,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,398. The company has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

