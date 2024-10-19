Everett Harris & Co. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $392.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

