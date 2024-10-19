Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 124 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.8% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $68,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.53. 255,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,288. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $439.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.03. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

