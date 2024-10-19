Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.