Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

XOM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

