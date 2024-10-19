Family CFO Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family CFO Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Family CFO Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $186.61.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

