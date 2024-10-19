Family CFO Inc Purchases 563 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $42.67 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

