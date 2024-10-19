FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $50.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

FB Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

