Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,999 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $68,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.75. 5,208,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,706,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.