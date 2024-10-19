Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,201 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

COR traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.75 and a 1-year high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

