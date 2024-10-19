Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,644 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Plc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,514,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,595,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

