Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $97.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00040756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.