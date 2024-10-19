FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Dividend of $0.31

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.28.
FFD Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
FFDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.
FFD Financial Company Profile
