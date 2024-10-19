FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Plans Dividend of $0.31

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.28.

FFD Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

FFDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $27.85.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

