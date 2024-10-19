Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Director Syed Naveed Ul Hassan Acquires 200,000 Shares

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) Director Syed Naveed Ul Hassan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.
Shares of SCG stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. Fintech Select Ltd, has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25.
