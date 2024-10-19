Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 3,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $132.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

