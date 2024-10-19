First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases Shares of 3,062 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,867,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $576,156.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,467,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

