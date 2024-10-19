First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 165.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $120.20 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.38. The company has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.