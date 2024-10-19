First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 143,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

