First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.41 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.66 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

