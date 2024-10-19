First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth $270,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth $1,054,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

