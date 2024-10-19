First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FPA Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 4.90% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.