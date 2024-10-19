First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
