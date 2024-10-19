First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.88 and last traded at $77.70, with a volume of 2944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXR. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 83.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.