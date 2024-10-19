First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.36 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 1141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.453 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 145.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

