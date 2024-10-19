First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

