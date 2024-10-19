Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

FI stock opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.16. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,204,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.