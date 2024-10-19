Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $220.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

FI opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

