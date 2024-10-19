Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.
Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.
Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.