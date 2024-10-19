Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

