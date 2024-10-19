Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.52. Approximately 921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Institutional Trading of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

