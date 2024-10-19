Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 42,700 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,581 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,065,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 388,649 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,009,000 after buying an additional 733,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after buying an additional 590,788 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 981,628 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock remained flat at $22.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 933,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,702. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.0828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

