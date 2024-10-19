Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 312 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 184,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

DBND traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

