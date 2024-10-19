Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,998. The stock has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

