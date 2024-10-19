Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,927 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,512,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,300,000 after buying an additional 58,416 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

BBRE stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. 4,644 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.