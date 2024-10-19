Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.22. 17,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 57,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 148,765 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 139,265 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 791,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

