Franklin Resources Inc Sells 8,467 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 8,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $369,923.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,020.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Friday, October 18th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,900 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $345,309.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. 52,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,856. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $44.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 60.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.